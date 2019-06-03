Sierra Leone: Opposition to challenge court’s ruling on MPs seat

Sierra Leone’s main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) said on Monday it is challenging Friday’s ruling which stripped it of 10 seats in Parliament and removed its majority hold on the House.A spokesman for the party said its leadership have decided it would not accept the ruling which they view as biased.

“The ruling is travesty of justice. We will not accept it and we will challenge it,” said Karamo Kabba, Deputy Organizing Secretary of the party.

Mr Kabba added that the ruling goes against all of the country’s laws, noting that lawyers of the party were expected to file a challenge at the appeals court later on Monday.

The ruling on Friday sparked a protest by opposition supporters and a heavy handed response from the police. An unknown number of supporters were detained by the police.

The APC has called for the unconditional release of all those detained.

Kabba also hinted at other options the party intended to take to force the government to see to its concerns, ruling out further streets protests.

“There is no way we will take our people out again and expose them in arms way,” he said in a radio interview.

The actions of the police have been roundly condemned by opposition political parties and civil society activists.