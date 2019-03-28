Sierra Leone: Over 200 firms attend Accra investment forum

Over 200 companies worldwide were represented at the Sierra Leone Investment Forum held in the Ghanaian capital, Accra on Wednesday, APA has learnt.The one day confab designed to woo investors into the country, was also graced by about 100 private individual business people, officials said.

The conference was convened by the Sierra Leone High Commission in Ghana, which said it is also aimed at rebranding the country known to many outside for its history of war and epidemic.

According to reports and statements on Thursday, the conference attracted potential investors from Africa, Europe, US and Asia.

Held at the prestigious La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, the conference also attracted key government officials of both Ghana and Sierra Leone, among them the Archbishop of Accra and the former First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Also in attendance were the Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ghana, who made statements.

In her statement, Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner, Frances Anderson, expressed delight for the massive turnout. She thanked the Ghanaian government for providing the platform.

Ms Anderson said the conference is in furtherance of President Julius Maada Bio’s broad vision of rebranding the country as a perfect destination for investment.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr Alie Kabba, said Sierra Leone and Ghana have a common and shared vision in the areas of economic development and cooperation amongst African countries.

He added that the long standing relationship between the two countries will be strengthened as the country under the leadership of President Bio was determined to change its narrative from one of civil war to one of peace and potentials for investment opportunities.

Dr Toni Aubynn, President of African Institute of Extractive Industries Ghana, served as guest of honor. He said the conference was timely and expressed hope that Sierra Leone would develop it economy through trade and investment and strong partnership with other African countries and the private sector.

Officials from six government Ministries, Departments and Agencies flew to Accra to make presentations on the potential for investment in their respect areas.

Among them was the Director General of the National Minerals Agency, Julius Mattai who spoke about major reforms ongoing in the sector geared towards making the experience of investors less stressful and rewarding.

The extractive sector is one area Sierra Leone relies on heavily for foreign investment.

Making a presentation on: ‘What investors can take advantage of in the Minerals Sector in Sierra Leone’, Mr Mattai listed the mineral resources available for exploration, including diamonds, gold, iron-ore, bauxite, rutile, and coltan. He noted that the ongoing airborne geophysical survey of the country is expected to determine the true picture of the country’s mineral deposits.

“Sierra Leone wants to attract reputable investors with transparent processes and procedures that will contribute more to the country in the long-term, and has taken steps to provide a conducive environment which will be easy to do business,” Mr Mattai said.