Sierra Leone pair indicted over anti-graft commission monies

Even before the first hearing of a commission of enquiry probing alleged corruption of former Sierra Leone government officials, two of their successors in the current administration are accused of misusing funds meant to popularize the work of the commission.The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) announced on Friday that it had

indicted two top officials in the Ministry of Information and Communication over the alleged misuse of monies meant to be used to sensitize the public about the commission.

Mr Edward King, Director of Information and Sorieba Kamara, Senior Accountant at the ministry, were indicted on three count charges.

According to the commission, the two men connived to receive Le206million (US$23, 000) requested by Mr King in his capacity as Director of Information with the intention of embarking on a public sensitization and awareness raising on the need for such an anti-graft body.

The ACC said after cashing the money, Mr King became unavailable until

an alarm was raised by officials of the Ministry.

His alleged accomplice, Mr Kamara, who prepared the cheque, later allegedly received the sum of Le115 million (US$13, 000) from Mr King.

The two are expected to make their first appearance in the High Court of Freetown on Monday.

Rumors of the missing fund and the subsequent detention of Mr King

began early last month amidst the political debate over the legality of the commissions of enquiry which was formally launched on Tuesday and is expected to make its first hearing on Monday.

President Julius Maada Bio has waged a war on graft as part of his campaign against indiscipline in governance.

He has vowed to prosecute any member of his administration found wanting to demonstrate his determination to achieve that goal.