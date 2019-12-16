Sierra Leone papers dominated by presidential media cocktail

Monday’s edition of Sierra Leonean papers is dominated by Friday’s meet between President Julius Maada Bio and the local media, dubbed Presidential Media Cocktail. The second edition of the event was hosted at the Radisson Blu Mammy Yoko Hotel. It serves as a forum for the president to interaction in a casual environment with senior members of the media.The story is carried by the Calabash newspaper which leads with a banner headline: “During Presidential Press Cocktail… SLAJ romances with President Bio.”

The Voice newspaper says: “At Presidential and Media Cocktail… SLAJ applauds Executive & Media.”

The Comment Newspaper says: President Bio taunts joker journalists.”

Other stories of the day are as follows:

The Times SL leads with a story on the economy. The nabber headline reads: “Salone named among 9 high risk countries”, quoting IMF Chief.

“Most traveled minister 2019,” screams Salone Times, referring to the Minister of Information and Communication. The photo of the minister is accompanying the headline.

“Guinean dubes deputy Unicef rep Le100million,” says the Independent Observer.