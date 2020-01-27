Sierra Leone: Papers dominated by reports on cabinet retreat, others

Published on 27.01.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Monday’s edition of Sierra Leonean dailies features a wide range of issues, but notably the third retreat of the Cabinet of President Julius Maada Bio.According to reports, President Bio used the occasion to appeal for more action from his ministers.

The story is notably captured by the Nation Business and Finance, Calabash, New Age, and Sierra Express, among many others.

“At 3rd Cabinet retreat… Bio confesses,’ screams the Nation Business and Finance.

‘President Bio declares 2020 as a year of delivery,’ says Calabash.

‘At 3rd Cabinet retreat… President Bio calls MDAs to task,’ says New Age.

‘President Bio says… 2020 is a year of delivery,’ says Sierra Express media.

Other stories of the day are as follows:

‘More bad news for consumers,’ says the News Watch as its lead story on the latest consumer price index released by Statistics Sierra Leone.

Politico leads with a story on complaint by a passenger against Asky Airlines over lost luggage. The paper also carries a story on the national award conferred on ex-UN envoy, Michael Schulenburg by President Bio.