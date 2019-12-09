Sierra Leone papers zoom in on diplomacy, others

Monday’s edition of Sierra Leone dailies focuses on a wide range of issues. But notable areas of interest include the international diplomatic front.The country’s Vice President, Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, has just concluded a visit to the US where he held several talks with US government officials as part of Sierra Leone’s effort to win funds aspart of the Millennium Challenge Corporation. This story is captured by the Global Times as its lead. The headline reads: ‘Juldeh Jalloh assures US Gov’t.’

Other stories on Global Times are: ‘Lands Minister takes New Direction’; ‘Dr Francis Kaikai (Minister of Economic Planning] leads delegation to ACP Summit.’

‘Sierra Leone is now a success story,’ screams the Independent Observer as its front page banner headline. The paper quotes Dr Alie Kabba, the country’s Ambassador to the United Nations making the assertion.

The same paper carries stories on the recognition of two clinical academics for their services in the fighting against Ebola and a meeting between ex-President Koroma and the head of the Geneva-based Horasis, the Think Tank that is behind one of the world’s largest annual gathering of business leaders, the Horasis Global Business Meeting in Portugal.

‘As some gov’t workers yet to receive November salary… Dry X-Mas in Salone,’ says Salone Times newspaper, which is critiquing the economic situation of the country and its apparent effect on the festive season.

The same paper carries a story on a meeting by the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) over the weekend. The headline reads: ‘At SLPP Assembly… Bio speaks frankly.’ ‘Drivers’ Union decries SLRSA “exploitation,” says Politico Newspaper as its main banner headline. The story is about complaints by drivers that they are subjected to extortion by the body that is responsible

for issuance of drivers’ license.

The same paper carries a second story on the literacy rate among children. Quoting the country’s Statistician General, Prof. Osman Sankoh, it says: ’84 percent of children can’t read.’ ‘We are fighting corruption with every bit of our soul,’ says President Bio, as carried by the Concord Times as its front page banner headline. The same paper reports about the partnership between the Ministry of Finance and the Fourah Bay College, University of

Sierra Leone to boost local research in economics.