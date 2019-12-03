Sierra Leone: Papers zoom in on gender-based violence, others

Tuesday’s edition of Sierra Leonean papers carries stories on a wide range of issues, but stories on gender based violence appear to dominate.Notable of them is the campaign by First Lady Fatima Bio. Dubbed: ‘Hands off our girls,’ the campaign is geared towards ending rape, particularly of underage women.

Mrs Bio has been on a nationwide tour since last month to launch the campaign in all districts. Last weekend she was in part of the south and north of the country.

The story is captured on the front pages of The Watch and Gleaner newspapers. The Watch says: ‘Hands off our girls reaches Magburaka and Bo.’ Gleaner says: ‘Magburaka and Bo embraces ‘Hands off our girls.’ In a related story, the Satirical publication, Ticher Lemp Lemp, leads with ‘Black Tuesday… Wear black in support of the fight against SGBV.’ The story is urging people to wear black in support of the campaign championed by another organization under the ‘Hands off our girls’

movement.

Female broadcaster, Asmaa James is behind the Black Tuesday campaign. The story is accompanied with her photo on the front page.

Other stories of the day are as follows: ‘Criminal NGO cartel busted’, Rebel students on the rampage’, APC MP survives attack,’ (Guardian Post); ‘Over 8000 applicants for military

recruitment,’ ‘Former President Koroma’s Assistant named in corruption scandal,’ (New Age); ‘Annual storytelling festival kicks off soon,’ (News Watch); ‘Parliament and ACC on the spotlight,’ (Sierra Express Media); ‘Security guard in rape scandal,’ (Independent Observer).