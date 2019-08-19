Sierra Leone papers zoom in on last week’s deadly flood, others

Monday’s edition of Sierra Leonean papers are dominated by reports on the aftermath of the deadly flooding in Freetown last week. The incident which occured in the East end of the country’s capital city claimed four lives.President Julius Maada Bio over the weekend visited the victims to console them and make emergency donations.

That development is among the issues captured in the papers, notably Health, Calabash and Peak newspapers.

‘President Bio sympathizes with flood victims’, goes the Health in a front page headline accompanied by a dominant photo of the president. The paper’s main lead is:’More disasters predicted.’

There is also a story on birth and death registration as well the First Lady’s campaigns on women’s issues.

“President Bio visits flood affected victims,” says the Peak, also a front page headline. Other stories on the paper include the leadership contest in the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party and the row between the government and the iron ore miner SL Mining.

The Calabash says: “As floods ravaged Wellington… Hon. Alpha Bah calls for help for his constituency.” Alpha Bah is the MP for the area. The main lead in that paper is on plans by the Freetown City Council to build 5000 affordable housing units to relocated inhabitants of disaster prone areas.