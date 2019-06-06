Sierra Leone papers zoom in on political violence, others

Thursday’s edition of the Sierra Leonean papers focused on a wide range of issues, but notably on last week’s political violence.A court ruling on Friday which stripped the main opposition APC of 10 parliamentary seats sparked protests which prompted the police to react in a matter that has raised concern over the potential for a full blown political violence in the country.

There have been condemnations of the violence and calls for dialogue. The issue is notably captured on the Peak, New Age, Public Review, Guardian Post and Calabash newspapers. Peak newspaper reports on the declaration of the APC’s publicity Secretary, Cornelius Deveaux as wanted by the Police.

New Age reports on calls made by UN office for a “meaningful dialogue.” The call was made in a short statement by the UN Resident Coordinator, Sunil Saigal, who said political actors should rather

engage in addressing important development needs of the country and its people.

The Public Review headlines with the story: ‘International Committee calls for peace.’ A second headline on the same paper says: ‘APC rejects court judgement’ Guardian Post says: ‘Fragile Sierra Leone need prayers.’ Calabash reports on the statement of the Sierra Leone Bar Association

which condemned “selective justice” in the judiciary for hearing petition cases filed by the ruling party and leaving out those filed by the opposition.

Other stories of the day include: ‘Salone observes World Environment Day’, ‘Water ministry signs MoU with Cina for development of orugu and Congo dam projects’ (Peak); ‘President Bio turns public lecturer’, ‘Journalist Ibrahim Samura Foundation launched today’ (New Age); ‘China to develop dam and water treatment plants’ (Public Review); ‘Contractor, supervisor, arrested for trafficking 38 people,’ ‘Vice President Juldeh Jalloh debunks political statements’ (Independent Observer).