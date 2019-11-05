Sierra Leone papers zoom in on politics, others

Tuesday’s editions of Sierra Leonean papers focus on a diverse range of issues, from politics to budget and the economy.’Politics of second term,’ screams the Night Watch as a front page banner headline. The article discusses the issue of unconstitutional third term, with a take on the failed bid by former President Ernest Bai Koroma as an example.

The paper also carries another story on the Commission of Inquiry which is near its conclusion.

‘Warrant of arrest for ex-President Koroma’s daughter and three others,” says the the front page lead of the Gleaner.

‘At FBC students union election… Political manipulation takes center stage,’ says Sierra Express Media.

The story is on the just concluded students election at West Africa’s oldest tertiary institution, Fourah Bay College.

The election had been repeatedly delayed due to violence.

But rival candidates are now accusing the college administration of rigging the poll in favour of the winner who they believe has ties with the government.

Other stories of the day include call by family of a late politician for justice (Guardian Post and Sierra Express Media); calls for the resignation of Finance Minister, Financial Secretary and Bank Governor over the country’s poor performance on US Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) indicators relating to their sectors (New Age); and Support by the UNDP to the National Civil Registration Commission to undertake the much delyed registration for national Identification Cards.