Sierra Leone papers zoom in on politics, others

Published on 05.11.2019 at 13h21

Tuesday’s editions of Sierra Leonean papers focus on a diverse range of issues, from politics to budget and the economy.’Politics  of second term,’ screams the Night Watch as a front page banner  headline. The article discusses the issue of unconstitutional third  term, with a take on the failed bid by former President Ernest Bai  Koroma as an example. 

The paper also carries another story on the  Commission of Inquiry which is near its conclusion.

‘Warrant of arrest for ex-President Koroma’s daughter and three others,” says the the front page lead of the Gleaner.

‘At  FBC students union election… Political manipulation takes center  stage,’ says Sierra Express Media. 

The story is on the just concluded  students election at West Africa’s oldest tertiary institution, Fourah  Bay College. 

The election had been repeatedly delayed due to violence.  

But rival candidates are now accusing the college administration of  rigging the poll in favour of the winner who they believe has ties with  the government.

Other stories of the day include call by family of a late politician for justice (Guardian Post and Sierra Express Media); calls for the resignation of Finance Minister, Financial Secretary and Bank Governor over the country’s poor performance on US Millennium Challenge  Corporation (MCC) indicators relating to their sectors (New Age); and  Support by the UNDP to the National Civil Registration Commission to  undertake the much delyed registration for national Identification  Cards.

