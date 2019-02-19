Sierra Leone: Papers zoom in on rift within ruling party, others

Tuesday’s edition of Sierra Leonean dailies carry a host of dominant stories, notably an emerging power struggle within the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and protests by the opposition and pro-democracy campaigners against a presidential declaration on rape.On Monday social media was rife with speculation of clashes between rival factions within the governing SLPP supporting officials seeking to head the party. There were even reports of two deaths as a result of clashes reported to have taken place at the party’s headquarters, although an SLPP official has debunked such claims.

It is the first sign of division within the party since it assumed power last year. The story on this is captured on the Calabash and Analyst newspapers. The Calabash carries it under the banner headline: ‘As tension rises between Prince Harding and Batilo Songa… President Bio’s Attention

Requested. The headline is accompanied with photos of the two men at the center of the feud. Harding is the incumbent party chairman, while Songo seeks to replace him, according to reports.

And the Analyst carries it as front page lead under the headline: ‘Leadership tussles in SLPP’. The story is accompanied by a photo of President Bio. Another dominant story of the day is protests by the opposition and other prodemocracy watchdog against the recent presidential declaration raising the sentencing for people who rape of minors.

President Bio during the declaration of rape and sexual violence as a national emergency earlier this month said henceforth anyone found guilty of raping minors should be sentenced to life. Following that, a memo from the office of Chief Justice was circulated to judges and magistrates, ordering same.

But this hasn’t gone down well with some section of the population which say the president took the wrong approach. They argue that the law can only be changed by parliament. This story is notably captured by the Calabash which carries an Open letter written by a concerned citizen questioning the move.

The New Age caries it under the headline: ‘Chief Justice Directive questioned.’ And on the same story the Voice newspaper asks: ‘Will the judiciary respect presidential declaration or follow legal process?

Other stories of the day are as follows: MP facing charges of incitement to appear in court tomorrow

(Independent Observer and Guardian Post); Minister calls for investigation into US$11million owed to regional exams body (Education Microscope); Four police personnel in sex scandal (Health newspaper); Sierra Leone terminates cargo tracking notes (Voice Newspaper).