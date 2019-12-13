Sierra Leone: Parliament expunges controversial non-accountable imprest

Sierra Leone’s parliament on Friday heeded public call by voting to remove a controversial section in the 2020 Finance Act which gave carte blanche spending rights to the president, Vice President and the Speaker of Parliament.Section 42 of the Finance Act of 2020 which was passed last month relates to a non-accountable imprest given to the three officials for overseas travel. It generated huge public debate and condemnations from civil society and accountability campaigners.

Later President Julius Maada Bio declined to sign the piece of legislation and instead returning to the House for amendment. On Friday, a motion in front of the House was voted on by MPs for its expunging.

Ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) MP, Hindolo M. Gevao, moved the motion which was seconded by main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) MP Daniel B. Koroma.