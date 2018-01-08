Sierra Leone: Police rearrests pardoned prisoners

The Sierra Leone police have reportedly re-arrested four people pardoned by the President as part of celebration of the New Year, APA learned in Freetown on Monday.The police say the re-arrested ex-inmates were wanted for previous crimes not related to what they were released for.

Some 248 prisoners, among them four females, were released on Saturday by President Ernest Bai Koroma as part of his traditional gesture of showing mercy on the occasion of the New Year.

Sierra Leone’s constitution empowers the President to make such pardons twice in a year. The Vice President chairs the committee that makes the selection, from prisons across the country.



<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



Inspector Mbemba Conteh, head of anti-robbery in Freetown, said the re-arrested prisoners were wanted for previous crimes which require them to help in further investigations. Mbemba said their re-arrest does not in any way suggest they objected to their release.“Our purpose is to verify and see that anyone we have doubts about is taken back into custody for further investigation,” he said.