Sierra Leone: Premier League Board vows strict zero-tolerance to violence

Amidst a rising threat of violence in the ongoing Premier League, football authorities in Sierra Leone have vowed to maintain a strict zero-tolerance to violence during matches.It follows the announcement of the imposition of a series of punitive measures against two football clubs found wanting for violent behavior and several referees and match officials for taking bias decisions.

The 2019 Sierra Leone Premier League is the first organized league in the country in four years, after a protracted dispute within the leadership of the Sierra Leone Football Association prevented the

organization of competitions.

Following Fifa’s suspension of the country last year, the government decided to spend the interim period to fix its house in order. The organization of the Premier League is considered as the beginning step of this move.

The first few games witnessed an impressive performance both from the clubs and the fans. But several matches have ended amidst violence, the latest being on Wednesday in Freetown when supporters of Ports Authority, one of the league, reportedly molested a referee for allegedly making a wrong decision during a match at the National Stadium in Freetown.

On Thursday the Sierra Leone Premier League Board (SLPB) released a statement announcing the imposition of fines of two teams: Kamboi Eagles of Kenema and Diamond Stars of Kono Le5million (US$400) and Le10 million (US$800) respectively. According to the Board, Kamboi Eagles were penalized for failing to provide security during their home match against Diamond Stars FC.

The latter were found wanting for demonstrating “unsportsmanlike and violent” behavior during their own home match against the Freetown-based FC Kallon. The fans of both teams reportedly invaded the pitch of play.

In a separate move, the Referees Committee slammed between three and one week suspension on about three referees for offenses ranging from failing to issue out the right card as punishment to players, to connivance with other march officials to give undue advantage to a rival team in a game.

SLPLB Chairman, Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai, on Friday defended these actions, saying they were necessary to protect the games and ensure their integrity. “We know that the performance of the referees will determine the integrity of the game and we want to insist that they perform to a

professional level that cannot affect the integrity of the game at all,” he said, referring to the decision of the Referees Committee.

Mr Abdullai said the board is currently investigating the reported violence in the last match involving Port Authority FC and Blackpool. According to reports, there have been many more acts of violence since the league started in January. SLPLB officials therefore say any future unsportsmanlike behavior is likely to attract even bigger fine, with additional option of suspension or forfeiture of games.