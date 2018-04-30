Sierra Leone: Presidency announces Teachers Awards initiative

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has announced an initiative aimed at uplifting the standard of the teaching profession to boost his agenda on education.The Presidency said on Monday that the initiative, which also entails a national award for teachers would improve on the conditions of service for teachers across the country.

It added that the “Best National Teacher’s Award Programme” component is meant to recognize and honour the dedication and commitment of individual teachers.

The ‘Presidential Initiative For Teachers’ was unveiled over the week end at the just concluded annual celebration of the legendary Bo Secondary School in the southern city of Bo.

“Our teachers will need all the support and capacity building to enable them to do their job with dedication and professionalism,” President Bio was quoted in a statement released by his Press Secretary as saying.

Bio campaigned on the platform of improving on the country’s education system, which is said to have fallen in standard. He notably promised free education for primary school children.

According to the presidential statement, this teachers’ initiative is part of fulfilment of that promise, and that education is the foundation and bedrock for his development agenda to change and transform Sierra Leone.

The annual Bo School Prize Giving event is characterized by celebrations of the Old Bo Boys Association (OBBA). Bio was celebrated as the first President of Sierra Leone to have come from the school and therefore this added a major twist to this year’s event.