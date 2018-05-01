Sierra Leone: President Bio unveils second set of cabinet ministers

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has unveiled the second set of appointments into his cabinet, notably naming his campaign manager in the March elections, Dr. Alie Kabba, as Minister of Foreign Affairs

and International Cooperation.A statement from the Presidency on Tuesday announced a total of 18 new appointees, among them 13 ministers, including that of Higher Education, Trade, Transport & Aviation, and Mines.

The announcement also included the creation of a new cabinet post of Chief Minister. Prof. David Francis, the man who heads the Presidential Transition Team set up to take stock of the former regime, was named to that position. It is not yet clear what the responsibility entails, but Prof. Francis, who happens to be the

academic supervisor of President Bio’s doctoral programme, is expected to play a major role in the new administration.

The appointment on Tuesday also saw the inclusion of fresh faces, including two more women, bringing them to a total of four in the cabinet. A notable appointee in this regard is renowned Peace and Conflict

Resolution expert and academic, Dr. Memunatu Pratt, who was appointed Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

Another academic, Mr. Raymond de’Souza George, who unsuccessfully contested for the Freetown Mayor, was appointed Minister of Works and Public Assets.

Former minister in the Ernest Bai Koroma-led administration, Mr. Peter Bayuku Conteh, who cross-carpeted to the opposition National Grand Coalition (NGC), is named Minister of Trade and Industry.

Foday Yumkella, brother of opposition NGC politician Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, was named Minister of Political and Public Affairs. Foday stuck with Bio during the power struggle that led to the NGC breaking

away from the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) in the run up to the March general elections.

Other appointments of the day include Youths Affairs; Lands, Housing and Environment; as well as Planning and Economic Development.

President Bio also appointed four regional Resident Ministers for the North, South, East and Northwest. A notable appointment in that set is the former Vice Presidential running mate of the opposition Alliance

Democratic Party (ADP), Haja Isata Abdulai-Kamara.

The presidential statement said more appointments are expected to come. But with a few more posts expected to be filled, it is already clear that there will be a little more cabinet positions in this new government compared to its predecessor.

And with President Bio’s mantra of cut down in spending, questions will surely be asked about the rationale behind the long list of cabinet ministers.

The good news though is that so far the composition of the cabinet has illustrated a semblance of national cohesion, for a country highly divided along regional lines.