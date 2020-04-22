Sierra Leone President “hail and hearty” – Gov’t assures

A day after announcing that he was subjecting himself to self-quarantine, Sierra Leone government officials have assured that President Julius Maada Bio is in no danger and is doing fine.Presidential spokesman, Yusuf Keketoma Sandi, said on Tuesday President Bio was “hail and heart” while he and his family continue their self-quarantine.

Bio announced on Monday that he was going into quarantine after a member of his Presidential Security team tested positive for the Covid-19.

On Tuesday the EOC said the officer who tested positive didn’t have any direct contact with the President. Dr Mohamed Vandi, Director of Health Security in the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, said there was no idea where the security officer got the virus from, but noted that it’s likely to have been contracted from one of his colleagues in the force.

“We have security personnel deployed around quarantine homes and there is high level of interaction among them,” Dr Vandi said, in response to concern that the man might have contracted the virus from within the presidency.

Vandi said the focus of the EOC at the moment was to track all contracts: primary and secondary and prevent further spread of the virus.

He stressed that while the officer had no direct contact with the president, the concern was because he interacted with other security personnel who could have direct contact with the president.

“It is a precautionary measure,” Dr Vandi added, referring to the decision by the president to go into self-isolation. Information Minister, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, added that the president was in control of the situation despite being in self-isolation.

“The president is firmly in control and ably represented by the Vice President and cabinet,” Swaray told journalists.