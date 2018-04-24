Sierra Leone: President Proclamation paves way for Speaker election

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has issued a Presidential Proclamation ordering parliament to convene its first session on Wednesday, April 25.The proclamation, which was issued Tuesday evening via a statement from State House, also paved the way for the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of parliament. The presidential declaration is expected to easy simmering political tension occasioned by a power struggle between the current Speaker and the Clerk of the Parliament.

The 146 newly elected Parliamentarians were expected to convene today, Tuesday April 24, to elect the Speaker.

But the outgoing Speaker, Sheku Dumbuya, who is also a candidate in the race for his successor under the ticket of the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC), reportedly prevented this from happening after he had issued a counter statement postponing the session.

The APC, which lost power to the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) after the March 31 Presidential runoff, controls a majority in the House, though not an absolutely majority.

Prior to Tuesday’s aborted session, the SLPP filed a petition against 15 newly elected APC MPs and the High Court slammed an injunction on them. That meant that they wouldn’t take part in the election.

The APC believe that’s part of the SLPP’s plan to win the Speaker election, hence Speaker Dumbuya’s decision to announce a postponement. But SLPP legal luminaries argued that by the country’s law, only the president has the mandate to proclaim the date and venue for the parliamentary session, hence the presidential announcement.