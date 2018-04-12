Sierra Leone: Presidential inauguration, power outage, dominate press

The planned inauguration of President Maada Bio and power outage in Freetown dominate the headlines of Sierra Leonean newspapers on Thursday.

The State House on Wednesday announced May 12 for the inauguration, which will see power symbolically transferred to the new president by his predecessor, President Ernest Bai Koroma. The ceremony at the National Stadium is usually characterized by fanfare.

This story is carried by the Blade newspaper under the banner headline: ‘Birthday Inauguration for President Bio.’ Apparently, the day coincides with the birthday of the president. ‘President Bio to be inaugurated May 12,’ says the Provincial Times newspaper.

The second prominent story of the day is the blackout in Freetown. Since the swearing in of the new president, the capital city has been realizing frequent outages. In some part of the city residents complained of up to a week of blackout. While the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) blames it on shortfall in

power generation, some supporters in the new government believe it’s the result of sabotage by elements of the last government.

The story is carried by the Blade newspaper under the banner headline ‘Sabotage!!! Blackout hits Freetown… EDSA to be investigated.’ The New Age says: ‘EDSA accused of sabotaging Bio’s government.’ ‘To hell with Saboteurs,’ screams the Global Times.

The New Age leads with a story on the Executive Order banning timber export. It says the decision has placed a brother of former President Ernest Bai Koroma in trouble. The story is carried under the banner headline: ‘Ban on timber… Patrick Koroma, others in hot water.’

The Guardian Post leads with a story alleging the fleeing of former ministers under the Ernest Bai Koroma government. ‘APC ministers in hiding,’ it says.

Other stories of the day include: ‘CSO urges president Bio to probe APC’, SLAJ calls for speedy investigation.’ (Blade); ‘Over assault on journalists… SLAJ urges police to speed up investigation’ (New Age); ‘SLAJ challenges the police’ (Provincial Times); ‘Salone economy is in a bad shape,’ a member of the Presidential Transition Committee (Times SL).