Sierra Leone: Presidential peace-building committee holds first meeting

The committee set up by Sierra Leone’s President to investigate and halt a wave of post-election violence has held its first meeting ahead of a nationwide tour, an official said on Wednesday.The Presidential Cross Party Peace-Building Committee is charged with implementing President Maada Bo’s Post-Election Peace-Building Initiative which was necessitated by an outbreak of violence across the country between rival political party supporters and the police.

There have been clashes between supporters of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) on the one hand, and supporters of the SLPP against the police on the other hand.

The committee, comprising security sector players, including the police, military and the Office of National Security (ONS) are working alongside representatives of the two major political parties, as well as the Coalition for Change (C4C) and the National Grand Coalition (NGC), with the goal of ending the violence and fostering peace in the affected regions.

Francis Langumba Keili, Director of Planning and Inter-Agency Relations at the ONS, said in a statement that the committee held its first meeting on Tuesday and embarked on its first outreach on Thursday in Freetown.

The meeting at the committee level, he disclosed, was hosted and chaired by the National Security Coordinator, Mr. Ismail Tarashid Tarawali, and that they discussed strategies to swiftly implement the Presidential Cross Party Peace-Building Initiative and to effectively address and prevent escalation of post-election violence and intimidation.

“Consequent upon the above, a team comprising senior representations from the SLPP, the APC, the National Grand Coalition and the Coalition for Change, in collaboration with the Political Parties Registration Commission, the Inter-Religious Council of Sierra Leone, the Human Rights Commission and the Security Sector will immediately embark on community peace building engagements across the country,” said Keili, who is also the Spokesperson for the ONS.

He explained that in the Western Area, which includes Freetown, the Peace Building Team engaged stakeholders in the Tombo and Kaningo Communities, with similar engagements slated for the provinces, especially Kenema and Kono in the east of the country, where the major incidents had been reported.

In Kenema, for instance, SLPP youths clashed with the police for several days, leading to the burning of buildings and injury of peoples.

In Kono, hundreds of people reportedly fled to neighboring districts, claiming persecution by supporters of the C4C.

Vice President, Dr. Juldeh Jalloh, on Monday visited the scene as part of the government’s effort to tackle that situation.