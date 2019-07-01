Sierra Leone: Press dominated by IMF loan approval

International › APA

Published on 01.07.2019

Monday’s edition of Sierra Leonean dailies is dominated by reports of the approval of a US$21million loan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The development comes at the conclusion of the second review of the Extended Credit Facility agreement between the government and the Fund.The story is capture in a number stories,  including the Global Times which carries it under it’s front page banner  headline: “IMF approves US$21.6 million for Sierra Leone. 

Momentum says: “For vote of confidence, IMF approves US$21 million to Bio Government.

The  Peak newspaper carries the same story front page headline: “IMF  approves US$21.6 million for Sierra Leone – a vote of confidence.”

Other  stories of the day are as follows: Head of National Procurement  Authority warns procurement officers, National Revenue Authority  certifies 98 brokers (Peak); Vice President vows Sierra Leone will  attain Compact eligibility in the US Millennium Challenge program  (Calabash); APC marginalized in Parliament, Four journalists remanded  (Sierra Express Media).

