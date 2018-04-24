Sierra Leone: Press focuses on election of parliamentary Speaker, others

The row over the election of the Speaker of the Parliament dominates the headlines of Sierra Leonean newspapers on Tuesday.The disagreement between the two dominant parties, the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party have further complicated the matter of the Speaker’s election.

On Monday, two statements came from the current Speaker and Clerk announcing different dates for the election. This story is captured by the Night Watch newspaper, under the banner headline: ‘Speaker, Clerk lock horns.’

The story is carried by the Comment Newspaper under the headline: ‘Parliament to open on 26 April.’ It is quoting the statement issued by the clerk. The New Age newspaper leads with a story on alleged corruption

involving former Defense Minister under the Ernest Bai Koroma administration, Alfred Paolo Conteh.

The newspaper also carries a story alleging wasteful spending by the Presidency. The story concerns the conduct of a member of the presidential entourage in Qatar which has attracted huge condemnation from the public.

‘Sierra Leone democracy under attack, screams Sierra Express Media, in its lead story which concerns alleged rise in violence across the country. The same newspaper alleges an attack on its premises by alleged supporters of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party in a separate story.

The Comment newspaper carries a story alleging ongoing illegal training for paramilitary forces somewhere in the country. The story, which is the lead, is calling on President Bio to act on the allegation.

Over the alleged corruption at Statistics Sierra Leone, the police have confirmed the institution of investigation. And the Times SL says five people are implicated. It carries the story under the banner headline: ‘Corruption scam at Statistics SL as… 5 Big Fishes Implicated.’