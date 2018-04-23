Sierra Leone: Press focuses on president’s tour, others

The Monday’s edition of the Sierra Leonean dailies focuses on President Maada Bio’s visit to Qatar and local politics at home.Bio flew to Doha, the Qatari capital after the end of last week’s London Commonwealth Summit. According to State House, the president’s visit was geared towards strengthening bilateral ties between Sierra Leone and the Gulf State. The Story is carried by the Calabash, Global Times, Salone Times, and Awareness Times newspapers.

The Calabash carries it under the banner headline: ‘From UK, President Bio visits Qatar.’ The Global Times says ‘Bio on State Visit to Qatar.’ Salone Times says: ‘President Maada Bio goes hustling in Qatar.’ And the Awareness Times carries the story under the headline: ‘President Bio builds on former President Koroma’s legacy.’ All of the papers carry the story with accompanying photos of Bio and his host on arrival in Doha.

The Awareness Times leads with a story on persistent violence in part of the country in the aftermath of the elections. The newspaper also carries a story on a planned petition of some parliamentarians in court.

‘Five senior officials in police net,’ screams the Times SL’, in its lead story concerning the Statistics Sierra Leone, the government agency responsible for providing statistics for the country. The story alleges corruption in the institution. The same newspaper carries another popular story of the day, regarding an explosion in a factory.

According to the story, one person was killed and another one injured as a result of the explosion at a beverage bottling factory.

The explosion story is also carried by the Calabash newspaper, which also has a story on the need to act against currency speculators to save the local currency, the Leone. Another story on the Calabash is the Ombudsman’s plan to initiate legal action against someone accused of deforming him.

The Global Times leads with a story on the planned formation of an inquest by the government to investigate an alleged murder. It also reports on ongoing negotiation in New York by a Sierra Leonean Finance Ministry delegation with the International Monetary Fund.