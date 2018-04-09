Sierra Leone: Press zooms in on new president’s first days in office, peace

Monday’s edition of Sierra Leonean papers focus on the actions of the new president as he takes office and efforts to address escalating post-election violence across the country.Last week Sierra Leone swore in a new president, former opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) candidate Julius Maada Bio, after he defeated Dr Samura Kamara of the All People’s Congress (APC).

The aftermath of the election has however left the country battling a rising political violence.

And over the week end, President Bio met with a delegation of the APC as part of efforts to address this situation.

This story is captured by the Calabash and Global Times newspapers. The Calabash carries it under the banner headline: ‘Samura Kamara meets old friend Bio’, whereas the Global Times carries it as ‘APC leaders visit President Bio.’

Other stories on the Calabash include the alleged assassination attempt against Bio as a presidential candidate. During the elections, the SLPP issued a statement accusing some military officials of

plotting to assassinate their presidential candidate. Among his first actions as president, Bio met with the military leadership and they discussed the issue.

According to reports, he apologized on behalf of the party and said he wasn’t aware of it when they released the statement. Bio also used the opportunity to assure the military leadership of his support for the institution. This story was captured under the headline: ‘Bio denies military assassination attempt.’

A final story on the paper is denunciation of alleged political violence against APC supporters by former Justice Minister, Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara. The headline reads: ‘JFK denounces SLPP attacks on APC supporters.

Other stories on the Global Times include: ‘Young Sierra Leonean engineer excels.’ Another main headline of the day concerns the first actions of the new president since he assumed office. Much focus has been on his meeting with civil servants and his promises during elections campaign. The

Salone Times and Times SL newspapers focus on these.

The Times SL leads with the story under the banner headline: ‘President Bio challenges public service’. This story addresses his emphasis on the official working time of 8:30 and the need for civil

servants to endeavor to serve the people diligently. The paper also carries other stories on scholarship on sport training in China; US-China relations; and former US First Lady Michelle Obama’s comment about calls for her to run for president.

‘100 days countdown… Bio hits the ground running,’ screams Salone Times as its main lead. The same paper has a smaller front page headline that reads: ‘Journalist cries for justice.’ It concerns one

of several journalists brutalized during the just concluded presidential elections.