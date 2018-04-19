Sierra Leone Press zooms in on parliament, others

The pending election of the Speaker of parliament and the state of public transportation are the top two stories making headlines in the Thursday edition of Sierra Leonean papers.The election of Speaker had been scheduled for today, Thursday 19. But the newly appointed Clerk of parliament suddenly postponed it.

This has sparked a debate amidst conspiracy theories about the intention of the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) and the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP). Both parties want the Speakership.

The story is notably captured by the Times SL under the banner headline: ‘After much wrangling… Parliament opens on Tuesday April 24.’ The New Age says: ‘Gazette Wahala rocks parliament.’

Another story of the day is on the public transport sector. Amidst a campaign to reclaim government vehicles from former officials, there have been concerns over shortage of buses for the ordinary man. It followed revelations about how former government officials have been misusing public vehicles assigned to them. It has also raised the debate around the controversial purchase of 100 buses about two years ago.

The story is captured on the Provincial Times, Global Times, and the Blade. The Provincial Times carries it under the banner headline: ‘CSOs call on president Bio to effect policy on the use of public properties.’ The Global Times says: “We need 100 more buses,” quoting outgoing minister of Transort, Leonard Balogun Koroma.

And the Blade says: ‘Bio to investigate Logus’ 100 bus scam.’ Other stories of the day include: ‘Over 300 to be deprived of land and food’, SLRSA to clamp down on unregistered vehicle owners’ (Provincial Times); ‘[President] Koroma’s In-law in Le26 billion scam’, Charles Margai to Act Tough’ (New Age); ‘APC Energy Minister speaks’, ‘Running Sierra Leone like business’ (Guardian Post); ‘President Bio to address Sierra Leoneans in London tomorrow’ (Global Times); ‘Lebanese ambassador in hot water’ (The Times SL); and ‘Panic Grips SLRSA’ (Blade).