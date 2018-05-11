Sierra Leone: Press zooms in on President’s inauguration

Preparations for Saturday’s inauguration of President Julius Maada Bio dominate the Friday’s edition of Sierra Leonean papers.The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the National Stadium in Freetown.

According to State House, about seven African leaders will be in Freetown to attend the event which is also being graced by a group of celebrities from Nigeria. There will also be high powered government delegation from other countries.

The story is captured in the Provincial Times, Salone Times, and Global Times. The Provincial Times carries it under the banner headline: ‘7 presidents, movie stars to grace inauguration tomorrow.’

The Salone Times also carries it as a banner headline: ‘Fatima Bio chairs Le4b inauguration committee.’

And the Global Times says: ‘World leaders to attend President Bio’s inauguration.’

Another story that features prominently on the Friday papers is Thursday’s State Opening of Parliament.

At that occasion, President Bio outlined his development priorities for the next one year. The story is captured in the Peak, Calabash, Sierra Express Media, Salone Times, and Global Times Newspaper.

‘President Bio assures parliament of transformational development,’ says the Peak. ‘State Opening of Parliament… President outlines governance programe,’ says Calabash.

‘Bio’s free education starts September,’ says Sierra Express Media. ‘Free education kicks off in September,’ says Salone Times.

‘President Bio addresses parliament,’ says Global Times. The Health takes a slight change in the headline of the story. It says: ‘President Bio to reform health sector.

Other stories on the day’s papers include: the aftermath of the national cleaning day (Peak and Calabash); NRA [National Revenue Authority] boss in multi-dubious deals (Sierra Express Media); an

appeal for presidential action over the sacking of a chief (Provincial Times); and Health Minister unveils plan (The Health).