Sierra Leone: Press zooms in transition, others

The Tuesday’s edition of Sierra Leonean papers zooms in on the presidential transition, blackout in Freetown, and parliamentary approval of presidential appointments.As President Julius Maada Bio’s cabinet increasingly takes shape with the gradual approval of his nominees by parliament, attention is drawing to the fate of the transition team set up by the president when he assumed office last month.

The Committee is expected to present a report. But according to the New Age newspaper, an attempt by the committee to shelve the report has backfired. The story is captured under the banner headline: ‘As billion stolen… Attempt to shelve transition report backfires.’

The same paper carries a story on plans by the government to restructure the civil service with the request of senior government officials to submit their academic documents. It is carried under the

headline: ‘Bio the Magufuli… Down on fake degrees.’

The Global Times leads with a story on plans by the House of Parliament to question officials of the power authority – the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA). It follows recurrent blackout in the capital city, Freetown, within the last two months. The story is carried under the banner headline: ‘Over rampant blackout… MPs to summon EDSA Management.’

Other stories on the same paper include the remand of an accused on trial for false pretense, as well as story on the trial of a murder case.

The Times SL leads with a story on the ongoing parliamentary vetting of presidential nominees for ministerial positions. About half a dozen ministers have already been approved. But on Monday one key appointee, the Minister of Lands and Environment designate, Dr Dennis Sandy, could not pass through after reported hiccups in his appearance.

Dr Sandy made headlines last week end after issuing an order unilaterally extending a decision restricting movement of the people during the first national cleaning exercise since the new government assumed office.

Because of this his appearance in parliament attracted much attention as some of his critics say he shouldn’t be approved. The Times carries the story under the banner headline: ‘As he embarrasses Bio’s govt… Parliamentary order bites Dennis Sandy.’ The paper also carries a story on the just concluded visit of President Julius Maada Bio to Ivory Coast as guest of President Alassane Ouattara.

Bio reportedly met with the business community in Abidjan, among others. He is quoted telling one of the meeting: ‘We must break the Anglophone-Francophone barriers for trade and investment.”