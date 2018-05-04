Sierra Leone: Press zooms on parliamentary screening of Cabinet nominees

Friday editions of papers in Sierra Leone focus on parliamentary screening of presidential nominees for ministerial positions.Under Sierra Leone’s constitution, ministerial appointments have to be vetted by the country’s Parliament.

The first set of ministers nominated by President Julius Maada Bio appeared before the appointments committee on Thursday.

The Times SL leads with a story on this process, with The Times SL predicting that a former minister under the Ernest Bai Koroma administration, Peter Bayuku Conteh, who is part of the second batch of Bio’s appointees, might not receive parliamentary approval.

The paper carries the story under the banner headline: ‘Parliament may reject Bayuku Conteh,’ citing a section in the constitution, and giving details in the story.

The same story is in the Global Times, under the headline: ‘MPs screen presidential nominees.

Friday’s papers also carry a story on alleged fraud investigations against the UK mining company Sierra Rutile, which is also called Illuka, with some reports indicating that senior members of the management, including its CEO, have been detained by the police.

The story is carried by the Guardian Post, Times SL, and Salone Times. The Guardian Post carries it under the banner headline: ‘Fraud investigation against Sierra Rutile boss.’

The Salone Times also carries it as a banner headline: ‘Sierra Rutile/Illuka in US300, 000 fraud’. The Times SL’s headline is: ‘Sierra Rutile boss & others in police net.’

Other stories in the Guardian include: ‘Controversy over Maada Bio appointment,’ and ‘As Bio drops bombshell… APC diplomats in hiding’; and ‘ACC [Anti-Corruption Commission]: A toothless bulldog.’

Other stories in the Global Times include: ‘Save the Children and the Office of National Security on a joint disaster preparedness campaign.

Thursday’s commemoration of World Press Freedom Day is among the other stories of Friday, which is carried by the Calabash newspaper, which also carries a story on the president’s promise to depoliticize the

military.