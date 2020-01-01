Sierra Leone: Prison beauty queen gets New Year presidential pardon

The winner of Sierra Leone’s first ever prison beauty contest has been granted a presidential pardon.Ms Sia Kembe, 20, was among over 500 prisoners earmarked for release as part of a presidential clemency to mark the New Year, an official told APA.

The list released by the Sierra Leone Correctional Service (SLCS) on Wednesday entails the statistics of the inmate to be released and the center in which they are serving their sentences. The 507 male inmates and 27 female inmates were drawn from 20 prison and detention facilities across the country.

Officials said the move is a continuation of a tradition that is based on a constitutional provision giving the president the power to forgive prisoners on festive occasions.

Lesely Cole-Showers, a spokesman for the SLCS, said the practice is not to release the names of the inmates but he confirmed that Ms Kembe was part of those currently being processed for release as part of the clemency.

Ms Kembe was sentenced to five years for Manslaughter. She was serving her term in the southern Bo district. She came to the limelight in November when she participated in the maiden edition of the Miss Correctional. She emerged winner in the contest that included nine other inmates drawn from female correctional facilities across the country.

Kembe, who was jailed for the killing of her husband, was 20 months into her term.