Sierra Leone, Qatar establish business council

Sierra Leone and the Gulf state of Qatar have established a business council aimed at scaling investments between the two countries, the Presidency in Freetown said on Monday.In a statement, the State House Media and Communication Unit said that the Sierra Leone-Qatar Business Council was one of the major outcomes of a two-day visit by President Maada Bio to the Arab country as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Mr. Bio left the Qatari capital, Doha on Monday heading for Freetown.

The President had flown from London to the Middle East after attending the 2018 Commonwealth Summit.

The Presidency said Bio’s visit was meant to be a learning process as to how Qatar has efficiently managed its natural resources for the benefit of its people.

According to State House officials, the newly established Business Council was the result of a meeting between the Sierra Leonean delegation and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Doha. It

comprised members of the business community from both countries and it would focus on different areas of investment with the goal of enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries.

“During the meeting, His Excellency told members of the Chamber that Sierra Leone presented unique opportunities for private investment and that his new Government will create the appropriate environment where businesses have confidence to invest in Sierra Leone,” the statement said.

Bio is three weeks old in office after being sworn into office on April 4, following the March 31 Presidential run-off election. .Professor David J. Francis, Chairman of the Governance Transition Team set up by President Bio, is part of the presidential delegation.

He was quoted as saying Qatar should take Sierra Leone as its strategic economic hub for West Africa because of its huge potential. Prof. Francis cited tourism and fisheries, as well as aviation sectors as potential areas of investment.

According to the Presidency, the new Sierra Leonean government has also hinted the Qataris with plans to review recent agreements signed with the former Government of Ernest Bai Koroma.