International › APA

Happening now

Sierra Leone raises pump prices amidst public concern

Published on 01.07.2019 at 18h21 by APA News

After weeks of speculation, prices of fuel have gone up in Sierra Leone.Petrol  is now sold Le8, 500 per liter, up from Le7, 000 per liter,  representing a 15% increment, according to a statement from the  government on Monday.

Diesel is also sold at Le8,  500, up from Le7, 500, while Kerosene is Le8, 500, up from Le7, 600, the  statement adds. Fuel oil is now Le7,500 from Le6,500, it went on.

Officials  of the Petroleum Regulatory Authority, which made the announcement,  said it’s in response to factors prevalent in the international market.

The  statement, which was jointly issued by relevant ministries and the oil  marketing companies said the reviewed prices were decided to reflect  recent movement in the “Platts and foreign exchange rates.”

The  announcement followed weeks of speculation fuelled by intermittent  shortages of petrol. Since last Friday queues began lengthening after  one of the leading petroleum exporting companies expressed concerns over  the rising cost of exporting the commodities. 

The  increment in prices of pump is expected to force an increase in  transportation fees, which is in turn likely to impact cost of living  and make an already difficult situation more complicated for most Sierra  Leoneans.

A major concern among many Sierra  Leoneans is the reaction of commercial vehicle owners who have already  threatened to raise their charges.

But Mr  Maywhether Thompson, Chief Director and Professional Head in the  Ministry of Trade and Industry, said the government was planning to  invite the Drivers’ Union for a meeting to discuss the way forward.

Tags :

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top