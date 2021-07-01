International › APA

Happening now

Sierra Leone records June as worst COVID-19 month

Published on 01.07.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

June 2021 was the worst month in Sierra Leone’s COVID-19 global pandemic, official figures show on Thursday.About 26 percent of the 5,575 infections across the country was recorded last month, or 1,428 cases. As the biggest COVID-19 wave, compared to in May 2020 (737 cases) and January 2021 (982 cases), swept through the nation, debates among the general public over the constitutionality of obliging citizens to take the vaccine have sparked off.

Sierra Leone’s economy having already been battered by the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa cannot afford to be shut down.  However, authorities will have to prevent and fight COVID-19 the same way it did with Ebola. COVID-19 deaths are rising and the health sector is poorly equipped. The country has recorded 100 Coronavirus deaths, 21 were registered in June 2021 alone.

On the other hand, in June 2021, global Coronavirus infections recorded monthly declined to about 11 million, a sharp decrease compared to in December 2020 (20 million infections) and in April 2021 (22.5 million infections). As of June 30, 2021, the world had recorded about 183 million Coronavirus cases and 0.4 million deaths.

