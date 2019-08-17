Sierra Leone: Regulator warns publication over pornographic content

The publisher of a Sierra Leonean tabloid ordered to refrain from publishing “pornographic” images have described the move by the Independent Media Commission (IMC) as unfair and politically motivated.The Independent Observer newspaper, a daily publication which blends entertainment with serious news was accused of publishing materials that violate the IMC’s Media Code of Practice.

The regulator is specifically concerned about a weekend column in the paper’s entertainment section called: ‘Weekend Wahala. In a warning letter sent to the publisher, the IMC’s Monitoring Unit cited a content on the paper’s 9th August edition which is accompanied by an image of a female with huge buttocks.

The Commission said such materials add no value to the news as they are “mainly for titillation,” warning that the paper faces punitive measures if it persists with such publication.

Bai Bai Sesay, Manager and co-founder of the paper, told APA that he disagreed with the decision of the regulator which he believes was politically motivated. Sesay, who co-owned the paper alongside the country’s current deputy ambassador to Germany, added that he has reluctantly adhered to the Commission’s directive in line with advice from friends. He said he’d wanted to pursue a legal challenge at the High Court.

“Fans are really not happy. I received a series of calls this Friday for not publishing Weekend Wahal. That is why I decided to publish the letter for the readers who are interested in that column to know the reason why we stopped,” he said.

This warning against the Independent Observer comes amidst protest by some in the media fraternity over what they say is heavy handedness by the media regulator against critical papers.

Earlier this month, the Commission sanctioned about 11 media outlets for various offenses.