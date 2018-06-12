Sierra Leone: Revised Turkish power deal saves $18m

The new Sierra Leone government disclosed on Tuesday that it has reached a new deal with the Turkish power provider, Karpowership, which will save the country $18 million.The two-year electricity deal signed on Monday replaces the one signed with the former All People’s Congress (APC) government of President Ernest Bai Koroma which the current Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP)-led government of President Julius Maada said was a waste of resources.

The new agreement entails that the Istanbul-based company, which deploys ships carrying its power plants, will supply Sierra Leone 20MW electricity, resulting to a reduction of tariff from $19.596 US

cent/KWh to 16.4 US cent/KWh. This represents an annual saving of US$9million.

The new production capacity also reduces 30MW, according to the initial agreement.

The signing comes after weeks of negotiation, followed by testing of the machine for the last one week to gauge its efficiency.

Sierra Leone’s Energy Minister, Alhaji Kanja Sesay, was quoted saying the new deal is competitive in comparison to similar Karpower contracts in Ghana and in the Gambia which have either longer duration and/or larger contracted capacity.

According to Minister Sesay, the new deal also represents a review of a controversial clause which required the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) to pay for energy generated even if not distributed.

Finance Minister Jacob Jusu Saffa said the new deal will bring more money for the government which is required for infrastructural development. He added that as a government the negotiated contract is in line with a long term desire for a situation where electricity generated and supply can pay for itself.

“To us in the ministry of Finance, the more the money EDSA collects, the better it is for us,” he said.

When the last government announced the negotiation with the Turkish company on the eve of the March 2018 elections, it was overshadowed by allegations of corruption and lack of transparency. But APC officials and supporters have insisted that the deal was good for the country.

Some have criticized the SLPP-led government of ‘licking its vomit’ by entering an agreement with a company it criticized.