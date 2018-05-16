Sierra Leone: Rights defenders network calls for suspension of new NGO Policy

The Human Rights Defenders Network of Sierra Leone (HRDN-SL) has urged the government to suspend a new NGO policy introduced last year, describing it as unfriendly to their operation.The former government introduced the policy amidst deterioration in its relationship with critical NGOs and civil society organisations over civil liberty issues. The government back then said the policy was necessary to ensure efficiency in service delivery to the population for which donor funding is solicited.

A notable aspect of the document is that it requires 70 percent of all donor funds to NGOs reached the target beneficiaries. But the NGOs and civil society say the policy gives the authorities direct control over their operational activities.

Alphonsus Gbanie, Executive Secretary of HRDN-SL, told journalists at a press conference on Tuesday that the policy imposes severe restrictions on the rights to freedom of association and expression,

including the right to form or join trade unions for the protection of interests.

He noted that provisions in the document inhibit the functional autonomy of NGOs/Civil Societies and, consequently, interfere with their structural operations.

The civil society community wants the new government to review it. They the last government ignored their contributions when it was reviewed last year. This, said Mr Gbanie, is inconsistent with international law, norms and best practices.