Sierra Leone seeks Nigeria’s assistance in key sectors

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Allie Kabba, has requested Nigeria’s assistance in key sectors of energy, education and health.Kabba told Nigeria’s foreign minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, on Wednesday in Abuja that the new government in Sierra Leone the provision of quality education was the flagship of the new government’s programme and that the government would not let the people down in delivering its mandate.

“We will instil discipline in the leadership and make sure that every child in our country has access to quality education. So, that is why education is the centre piece.

“In fact, it is the flagship programme of our new government and we are working on that.

“I hope that we can count on the support of Nigeria not just in the area of providing classrooms, but also providing the teachers,” the report by the Nigeria Television Authority quoted the minister as saying.

According to him, the joint commission between the two countries has over the years stipulated that trained teachers from Nigeria should be sent to help Sierra Leone.

He said that the technical assistance would make a big difference as the government moves forward in translating its manifesto into reality.

The minister disclosed that the administration also takes the health sector very central, noting that the country has been trying to rebuild its health infrastructure after its civil war.

He expressed gratitude to Nigeria for sending doctors and nurses to assist in the health sector.

Responding, Onyeama pledged Nigeria’s support to the new government, stressing that the present administration had been supportive to the country.

He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari supported the country during the election and also during the tragic mudslide in the country and promised further assistance through the Technical Aid Corps.