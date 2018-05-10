Sierra Leone: Seven head of states to attend Bio’s inauguration

Seven foreign heads of state have been confirmed to attend the inauguration of Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, APA learnt in Freetown on Thursday.The presidents of Guinea, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Senegal, Burkina Faso, and Gambia have been confirmed to attend the ceremony which is slated for this Saturday, according to State House sources.

Also on the lineup is a list of Nollywood stars from Nigeria, among them Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Mercy Johnson, Osita Iheme of Aki and Paw Paw fame, as well as John Okafor, better known as Mr IBU. The Nigerian music sensation, Davido, is also billed to attend.

The new Sierra Leonean First Lady, Fatima Bio, who is herself into showbiz, is thought to be the host of the artists whom she has worked with in the film industry.

There will be government delegations from other countries outside Africa, notably the United States, where President Donald Trump last week named a delegation headed by the head of Peace Corps to fly to Freetown to partake in the event.

The inauguration comes a little over a month after Bio was sworn onto office following his electoral victory on March 31. The occasion also coincides with the 56th birth day anniversary of the president.

Reports on Wednesday indicate that the ceremony is costing tax payers a little under 3 Billion Leones (US$400, 000).

