Sierra Leone slams curfew in district bordering Guinea

As covid-19 cases spiral in Guinea, Sierra Leone has moved to prevent a spillover with the imposition of a curfew.Residents of Kambia District, which is home to the official border town with Guinea, will not be allowed outdoors between 8pm and 7am, a statement from the Inspector General of Police said. Kambia District, located in the northern region of Sierra Leone, is also said to have about 100 illegal entry points.

Reports say the last few days have witnessed a spike in arrival through these illegal entry points, with the official border closed. “No person shall be out of doors between the hours of 8pm and 7am

except under a written permission granted by the Inspector General of Police or any other officer deputized by him in that behalf,” the statement signed by IGP Ambrose Sovula reads in part.

It adds that defaulters will face a fine of Le10 million (about $1,000) or an imprisonment for six- onth, or both. The development comes hours before the government announced the confirmation of two new cases of the virus, bringing the country’s total to four, as of Saturday April 4.

A statement from the Ministry of Information and Communication on Saturday also says there are 311 people in quarantine. The country is about to go into a three-day nationwide lockdown starting this Sunday. Officials hope to trace dozens of contacts identified for the two cases.