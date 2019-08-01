International › APA

Sierra Leone solicits male support to bridge breastfeeding gap

Published on 01.08.2019 at 15h21 by APA News

Sierra Leone’s health ministry has made a nationwide appeal for men to get involved in the decision of breastfeeding their babies as part of efforts to enhance their nutritional status.The  call made in commemoration of World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) – August  1  – 7 – is also part of an effort to bridge a huge deficit in the  coverage of breastfeeding for babies in the country, especially  exclusive breastfeeding which is crucial in the fight against  malnutrition.

According  to the National Nutrition Survey 2017, the latest study conducted by  the Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS) on nutrition, one in three  under five children are malnourished in the country. This translates to  about half a million children. And malnutrition is identified as a  leading contributing factor to Sierra Leone’s high rates of infant  deaths. The country is ranked as having the third highest rate of  under-five mortality rate in Africa at 56 per 1000 live births,  according to the 2017 Multiple Indicator Survey. 

The  World Health Organization (WHO) recommends exclusive breastfeeding as  the only source of nutrient for babies until at age of six months. This  means that within this period they consume nothing else other than  breastmilk – not even water. 

The MoHS says only 62 percent of babies are exclusively breastfed in the country. 

“We  live in hash environment and if a child is exclusively breastfed, the  child is given the opportunity to be healthy and strong enough to thrive  in the next generation,” Dr Amara Jambai, Chief Medical Officer in the  Ministry of Health, said in a statement coinciding with the commencement  of the WBW. 

The WBW was set aside by the UN Health agency to promote this practice through public awareness raising. 

The theme for the 2019 commemoration is: “Empowering parents: Enable breastfeeding. 

The  MoHS has lined up a series of activities within the next seven days to  sensitize parents on the role of especially fathers in ensuring that  their babies are breastfed. 

