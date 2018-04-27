Sierra Leone: Speaker urges opposition to return to Parliament

Sierra Leone’s newly elected Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass Bundu, has appealed to the House members of the country’s main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) to return to Parliament and serve their constituencies.Dr. Bundu, who was elected in controversial circumstances on Wednesday, said in a statement on Thursday that the composition of the House was incomplete with the absence of the main opposition party and that they owe it to the country and their constituents.

“It behooves them to do so because it is a duty they owed to both their constituents and the country,” Bundu said in the statement released by the Parliament’s communication unit.

He was speaking at the second session on the second day he presided over as Speaker after his election.

The session saw the setting up of the Committee of Selection, chaired by the Speaker himself. This committee is responsible for making all appointments to the parliamentary select committees. It also supervises the conduct of the other Committees in the discharge of their duties.

The other members of the committee include the heads of the two smaller oppositions in the House: Dr. Kandeh Yumkella of the National Grand Coalition and Emerson Sahr Lamina of the Coalition for Change (C4C).

The Speaker also on Thursday allocated seats to the various parties in the House, in accordance with a constitutional provision which specifies the seating arrangement based on political parties. This was also a point of disagreement between the APC and the SLPP before the chaotic incident on Wednesday that saw the APC walkout.

The Clerk of Parliament, Paran Tarawally, reiterated calls to the APC MPs designate to take their oath, warning that he has started taking attendance note for MPs.

According to Sierra Leonean law, elected MPs can lose their seats after 30 days absence from proceedings.

The Parliament adjourned sitting to Thursday May 3, 2018.