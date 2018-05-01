Sierra Leone: State Opening of Parliament slated for May 10

Sierra Leone’s parliament will be officially opened on May 10, the House leadership has announced.The opening of parliament also comes two days before the official inauguration of the country’s new president.

In a statement on Monday, the Office of the Clerk of Parliament said the official ceremony, which is also called the State Opening of Parliament, will be presided over by President Julius Maada Bio, in conformity with the country’s constitution.

The president traditionally uses the address to the lawmakers to highlight the state of the nation and then lay down his government’s development priorities.

In the case of Bio, this will be his maiden address to the House since being elected into office on March 31.

The announcement comes amidst frantic international negotiations to resolve a political impasse between the two dominant political parties in the House – the governing Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC).

The APC, which has the majority in the parliament (68 MPs), has withheld its cooperation with the SLPP-led government over a High Court injunction slammed on 15 opposition MPs, as a result of a petition filed against them by the SLPP.

The issue led to skirmishes in the House on Wednesday April 25, when police for the first time ever entered the well of parliament to evict protesting MPs. This development has been condemned both locally and internationally.

A delegation of the ECOWAS Parliament, headed by Liberian House of Representative member Edwin Snow, on Monday held talks with the leadership of the House, after which he told the press that the outcome of the discussion indicated progress.

“I think so far it seems promising,” Mr Snow said after meeting with the new Speaker, Dr Abass Bundu.

“He sounded very willing to resolve the issue. We planned to meet with the opposition to see how we can move the process forward,” Snow added.