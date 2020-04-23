Sierra Leone suffers first coronavirus death

After speculations for much of Wednesday, the authorities in Sierra Leone have confirmed the country’s first death from the Covid-19 pandemic.The victim, a 76-year old man, reportedly died while waiting for his test result for the virus.

He was reportedly admitted at the main referral hospital for adult in Freetown – Connaught, where he died, officials said.

The Ministry of Information and Communication, in its daily update on the progress of the Covid-19 response efforts, said on the same day Sierra Leone recorded 11 new cases of the virus.

As of Thursday, April 23, the total confirmed cases are 64, after three more were recorded in the morning of the same day.

There are 58 active cases under treatment, all of them said to be in stable condition.

The authorities also announced an additional four recoveries, bringing the number to 10 people.

The Emergency Operation Center said the process of tracing contacts for the deaf victim has begun.