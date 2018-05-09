Sierra Leone to save $2m in wage bill cut-Official

The Sierra Leone government has said it will save US$2 million (Le15billion) in wage bill by cutting down a bloated number of employees hired by the former office of Presidential Chief of Staff.The office of the current president said Tuesday this amount was paid to some 106 employees, out of which only five were civil servants. It said the remaining were politically appointed contractual jobs.

President Julius Maada Bio’s new government, in office since April 4, has since squashed the office of Chief of Staff and replaced it with the Chief Minister, a new portfolio. Prof. David Francis, chairman of the presidential transition team, has been appointed to that position.

Prof. Francis is quoted in a statement from the President’s Press Secretary as expressing determination to cut down on the exorbitant wage bill created by the last government by cutting on staff.

“We have inherited a battered economy and this new Government cannot afford to maintain offices created in the previous administration based on political compensation,” he said, adding: “We are going to review the governance structure and every office must be fit for

purpose. Our focus is to deliver on the key strategic priorities using a lean structure that is efficient and cost effective. There is no more business as usual.”

The development comes a day after the government ordered all top ranking officials in the civil service to present their academic documents as part of an audit of the civil service. The government said that move is meant to ensure efficiency in governance.

President Bio, a former military commander, campaigned under the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP)’s ticket as an opposition candidate and defeated the candidate of the then ruling All People’s Congress (APC) of former President Ernest Bai Koroma.

Bio campaigned on the platform of reintroducing discipline in governance, among others. He accused his predecessor of presiding over a corrupt system.