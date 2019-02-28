International › APA

Sierra Leone: UN Rapporteur called on government to review NGO Policy

Published on 28.02.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

The Sierra Leone government should review a new NGO policy which civil rights campaigners say has the tendency to restrict civic space, an a senior UN official has urged, APA learned on Wednesday.Clement Voule, UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Association and  Assembly, was quoted calling on the government to review the policy in  line with international legal instruments Sierra Leone is a signatory  to.

The NGO Policy, dubbed Development Cooperation Framework (DCF), is a  revised version of a previous policy, and the government said it is  geared towards making development partners more accountable and  transparent in their activities.

But critics, particularly civil society organizations and NGOs, say  provisions in the document had the effect of curtailing their  independence and delivery capacity, among other limitations.

The new policy has been in the making since under the previous  administration of Ernest Bai Koroma. Recently the civil society  community reignited the debate after it emerged that cabinet had  approved the document which is expected to come into effect.

This Freetown is hosting the first ever National Conference on the  policy, organized by the NGO Policy Working Group. The UN Rapporteur  made his appeal in address of the conference via Skype.

The Conference, which began on Tuesday, brought together over 250  activists with the goal of creating a platform to further engage on the  new policy, and to build synergy around the proposed regulatory  framework that civil society would want to see in Sierra Leone.  

According to source, Mr Voule appeal via this conference was preceded by  a letter earlier addressed to President Julius Mada Bio himself on the  matter. In that letter, according to reports, Bio was reminded by the UN  official of Sierra Leone’s commitment to international legal  instruments relating to civil liberties.

“The DCF contains a number of provisions interfering with the right to  freedom of association and freedom of expression,” part of the letter  reads.

