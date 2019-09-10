Sierra Leone: US firm to invest $850,000 in clean energy project

The United States government has announced a grant of nearly US$1million for Sierra Leone to fund a study for the establishment of solar mini grids to generate clean energy for the West African country.The U.S. Government, through its Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), will provide the money to fund a feasibility study, which will be carried out in partnership with the Ministry of Energy of Sierra Leone. The US energy firm, WindGen Power USA Inc., will conduct the study.

The prject was launched on Monday at the US embassy in Freetown by the Minister of Energy Alhaji Kanja Sesay and officials of USTDA and WindGen.

The study, according to the officials, is meant to provide the Ministry of Energy with the technical, economic, financial, environmental, and social information necessary to implement the project that targets to produce approximately 40 mini-grids for communities and approximately five mini-grids for commercial and industrial facilities, such as small factories, fisheries, and agricultural operations.

The sites for these solar mini-grids will also be determined through the study.

When implemented, the project is expected to provide energy access to a total of over 8,630 households and businesses, with the potential for expansion to the rest of the country. Officials say the project is also meant to support Sierra Leone’s rural electrification and renewable energy generation goals, and that it is aligned with the country’s Sustainable Energy for All Action Agenda and National Renewable Energy Action Plan.

WindGen, a US-owned company, is a leading solar minigrid provider. In Africa, the company has until now been present in East Africa, where it has installed more than 150 systems across seven countries. Officials of the company said the Sierra Leone project is part of a move to enter the West African market.

USTDA, on the other hand, helps companies create US jobs through the export of US goods and services for priority development projects in emerging economies. The agency also links US businesses to export opportunities by funding project preparation and partnership building

activities that develop sustainable infrastructure and foster economic growth in partner countries.

USTDA is providing the US$858,845, while WindGen will provide US$48,350, resulting in a total study value of US $907,195. The US embassy facilitated the funding initiative. During the launch in the embassy’s conference hall, US ambassador Maria Brewer said the agreement serves as example of how the US works towards complementing donor efforts in building a good environment for private sector investment.

“The agreement shows how the donor community can build upon each others’ good works to create the kind of environment that can attract private sector investment, and ultimately help Sierra Leone become self-sufficient,” she stated.

Sierra Leone’s Energy Minister, Kanja Sesay, remarked that energy was an integral part of his government’s agenda, which included an ambitious plan of expanding energy access from the 25% to 60% by 2023. “Provision of reliable and affordable energy is critical for increasing economic development and stimulating key growth sector,” the minister stated.