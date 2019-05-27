Sierra Leone vows to implement peace conference resolutions

Sierra Leone’s Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh has assured of the government’s commitment to fully implementing the outcome of the just concluded National Peace Conference.He said everyone’s view during deliberations over the course of the three days would be taken into account.

He was speaking as he received the Communique from the conference.

“It is with humility that I receive the final communique containing the key highlights of the deliberations over the last three days,” he was quoted saying on Monday.

The conference unofficially dubbed Bintumani III, was organized by the government as part of efforts to unite a country seemed to be divided long political, ethnic and regional lines.

The government also said the conference is a precursor to the formation of a National Peace Commission.

But the run up to host the event has been dominated by boycott by opposition parties.

The main opposition All Peoples Congress and the Coalition For Change say the organizers did not do enough consultations to incorporate opposition views.

Nonetheless, VP Jalloh believes the deliberations were worth it.

“It is evident that the conference to a large extent responded to the need to stimulate consultations,” he said.

Transparency and accountability, good governance, and equitable distribution of national resources were on top of the issues raised by participants.

The organizers say the Communique, which has not been released to the public, is just a draft. Therefore ordinary Sierra Leoneans still have a few more days to present their views for possible inclusion to the final document.