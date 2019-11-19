Sierra Leone warns against hoarding amidst sign of fuel shortage

The regulatory body for the petroleum market in Sierra Leone has warned of possible sanctions against institutions found wanting for hoarding fuel.The Petroleum Regulatory Agency (PRA) in a statement on Monday also said there were no plans to raise the prices of fuel this year and assured that there was enough quantity of fuel in the country.

The warning comes amidst growing public concern over the possibility for fuel shortage.

This also followed growing queues in fuel stations in Freetown.

Since the beginning of the weekend drivers have been complaining about shortage of fuel with many fuel stations said to be closed.

Some drivers have already taken advantage of the situation by increasing fares, due to scarcity of commercial vehicles on the road due to lack of fuel.

In July the government announced an increase in pump prices in response to development at the international market.

“It must be known that based on projections, there is currently nothing to warrant a change in the prices of petroleum products in the country,” the statement from PRA said.

It added: “Oil marketing companies and petroleum dealers are therefore urged to adhere to the petroleum laws of Sierra Leone regarding hoarding, and are hereby reminded of the sanctions therein.”