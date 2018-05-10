Sierra Leone: World Bank announces $30m budgetary support

The World Bank has announced a US$30 million budgetary support for Sierra Leone as it introduces its new country manager.The Bank’s Accra-based Country Director on Tuesday led a delegation to meet with President Julius Maada Bio where the new country manager, Gayle Martin, was officially unveiled to the government.

Ms Martin, South African, replaced the Indian Parmindar Brar, whose term of office ended in April. Mr Brar has since left the country.

Mr Henry Karali, the Uganda Country Director responsible for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, disclosed that US$10 million of the US$30 million budgetary support earmarked for Sierra Leone is specifically for the government’s flagship free education initiative. He said the remaining US$20 million will be direct budgetary support.

The US$20 million will be made available to the government before the end of the calendar year, while the US$10 million will go into a trust fund, he added.

President Bio campaigned on the platform of revamping the country’s education sector, and he particularly promised to provide free education at primary and secondary level.

According to officials, the new government and the donor community have agreed to create a multi-donor trust fund for the initiative. And the US$10 million from the World Bank is an initial contribution to that trust.

Other development partners like the UK’s development arm, DFID, the Canadian government, as well as the EU, have all pledged support for the initiative.

Mr Kerali said the World Bank was looking forward to strengthening its support even further with the new leadership and said they will look at the existing portfolio and ways to reshape to meet the priorities of the government.

“We very much agree that education is a high priority for countries like Sierra Leone,” he said at the meeting held at State House in Freetown.