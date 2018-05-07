Sierra Leonean arrested in Mozambique for illegal drugs

A woman carrying a Sierra Leonean passport was arrested at Maputo International Airport on Monday while attempting to board a flight to Ethiopia in possession of suspected illicit drugs concealed in her luggage, according to the police.Maputo police spokesperson Orlando Mudumane said Nancy Juliana was found with a suitcase containing 12.4 kilogrammes of drugs suspected to be cocaine and ephedrine while trying to board the flight.

“We will only be certainty about the type of drug after laboratory tests,” Mudumane told journalists on Monday.

He said the suspect has denied any wrongdoing and said she does not know how the drugs ended up in her luggage. She said she had come to Mozambique at the invitation of an unnamed friend whom she accused of trying to frame her.

Last week, South African authorities seized a large cocaine haul estimated at more than US$142,000 and presumed to be destined for Mozambique’s central port city of Beira in Sofala province.

Classified United States documents released on WikiLeaks said Mozambique has become a leading drug trafficking centre in Africa, with high-level government officials receiving bribes to turn a blind eye to the trade.

The US State Department has officially said Mozambique is a transit country for hashish, cannabis, cocaine and heroin consumed primarily in Europe.

Interpol has said the southern African nation is increasingly becoming a hub for trafficking from Latin America to Europe.