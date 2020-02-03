Sierra Leonean leader as keynote speaker at 2020 African Mining Indaba

Sierra Leone’s President, Julius Maada Bio, has left Freetown for Cape Town in South Africa to attend the 2020 African Mining conference, APA learnt on Monday.The Presidency in a statement said President Bio, who departed over the weekend, is on an extended international mission that will end up in Addis Ababa for the African Union heads of state summit.

The Investing in African Mining Indaba is the largest conference in mining in African and it is dedicated to the capitalisation and development of mining on the continent.

The 2020 edition, which starts from 3rd – 6th February, under the theme: “Optimising Growth and Investment in the Digitised Mining Economy,” will take place at the Cape Town Convention Center.

The organizers, according to the presidential statement, said Bio was selected because of his position as a “new generation African leader” who have recognized that innovation and technology would drive mining investment on the continent.

The African Mining Indaba conference attracts about a thousand delegates, including CEOs of reputable mining companies, financiers, investors, government ministers and heads of state. Last year’s event was attended by the Presidents of South Africa and Ghana.

“At this year’s event, President Bio has been recognised to deliver the keynote address for his admirable leadership in promoting reforms and safeguarding national interests in Sierra Leone’s mining sector,” the statement notes.

From Cape Town, Bio is expected to head for Addis Ababa to attend the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union Heads of State running from 9th – 10th February.

The summit is being held on the theme: “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development”.

President Bio is scheduled to present a report as Chairperson of the Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government on the Reform of the United Nations Security Council at the AU Summit, which will also feature reports on the institutional reform of the African Union, the African Continental Free Trade Area and Peace and Security.